‘Facekini’ sales sizzle as China’s temperatures soar

According to the report, by mid-June consumers had spent 50 % more on sunproof clothes on e-commerce platform JD, compared with the previous two weeks. Beijing as well as Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces saw the biggest increase in spending.

Even men, traditionally not purchasers of sunproof products, are buying such goods in greater numbers. Sales on e-commerce platforms of new men’s sunproof items, such as fishing hats and jackets, doubled year-on-year in June, the report said.

As the heat waves coincided with e-commerce promotions in June, sales of air conditioners and fans are also booming. Industry data analysis company All View Cloud said that sales of air conditioners during the promotion period reached nearly 12 million, a 36 % year-on-year increase.

According to the National Climate Centre, China has seen a record number of days with high temperatures in the first half of this year, the highest amount since official monitoring began in 1961.

Weather forecasts indicate that North China, which recently experienced a brief respite from the heat waves, would likely see more high-temperature days in early July.

For example, the temperature in Beijing hit 40 C on Wednesday, the fourth such reading this year. From 1951 to last year, Beijing had only six days when the mercury hit 40 C, with all of them recorded in separate years.

Against the backdrop of climate change, a moderate El Nino — a periodic weather event that involves warming currents in the Pacific Ocean — is expected to occur this fall and may lead to more frequent, widespread and extreme weather events in China, Guangming Daily reported.

Liang Shuang

China Daily

Asia News Network