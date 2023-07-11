HK study finds low-cost solution to nuke wastewater monitoring

Akin to natural mussels, the AMs, invented over a decade ago by Professor Rudolf Wu Shiu-sun of the Department of Science and Environmental Studies at EdUHK, have a remarkable ability to soak up a variety of metals, and therefore can be used to measure the concentration of metallic pollutants in the marine environment.

Unlike existing methods, using AMs does not require collecting hundreds of liters of seawater for concentration and analysis, therefore saving the required manpower and cost for sampling and pre-treatment. The cost of each AM is just $1, making it viable for long-term and large-scale monitoring of nuclear wastewater.

As of today, AMs have already been in use in 29 countries and regions around the world, the EdUHK said in a press release earlier this month.