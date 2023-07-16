Chinese high school graduates warned of fake universities

Moreover, the ministry said standard enrollment does not involve any monetary transaction and if an institution asks for money for an enrollment quota, they are not to be believed, the ministry said.

However, some parents and students with low gaokao scores have fallen for such tricks.

In one case, a man in Jiangsu province surnamed Qiang told a friend that he could help the man's son, who did not perform well in the gaokao, convincing the man that he has ways to help his son attend college if he paid enough money.

Qiang told the man that his son had been admitted to the university and gave him a fake admission letter, but he could not enter the campus due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

Similarly, Qiang tricked another man into paying him money to get his son into university.

After a year, when the epidemic was no longer a concern, the two men found they had been tricked.

A court in Changzhou, Jiangsu found that the two men had paid Qiang more than 4.7 million yuan ($670,000) in total. The court sentenced Qiang to 12 years and six months in prison plus a fine of 310,000 yuan.

One woman told Beijing Daily that her little brother almost fell for such a trick. Her brother took the gaokao last year but his score would only qualify him to attend a vocational college. As he waited to get an admission letter, he also got one from a university in Huanggang, Hubei province.

However, he had not applied to the university and only added the WeChat of a person who claimed to be the university's admission official and sent him his address and ID number.

Zou Shuo

China Daily

Asia News Network