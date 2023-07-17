China upgrades emergency response as Typhoon Talim approaches

Talim, the fourth typhoon of this year, is forecast to come ashore on the coasts of Guangdong Province as well as the island province of Hainan on Monday evening, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.

Currently classified as a severe tropical storm, Talim is predicted to strengthen into a typhoon or a severe typhoon upon landfall, it said.

The Hainan Meteorological Service on Sunday morning upgraded the emergency response for typhoons from Level IV to Level III, predicting intense rainstorms starting from Sunday.