China upgrades emergency response as Typhoon Talim approaches
Southern Chinese provinces are recalling ships to port and suspending parts of ferry and railway services amid warnings of strong wind and heavy rain caused by the approaching typhoon Talim.
Talim, the fourth typhoon of this year, is forecast to come ashore on the coasts of Guangdong Province as well as the island province of Hainan on Monday evening, according to the Hainan Meteorological Service.
Currently classified as a severe tropical storm, Talim is predicted to strengthen into a typhoon or a severe typhoon upon landfall, it said.
The Hainan Meteorological Service on Sunday morning upgraded the emergency response for typhoons from Level IV to Level III, predicting intense rainstorms starting from Sunday.
Hainan has warned ships operating in nearby seas to return to ports ahead of time to find shelter from the wind.
"From July 16 to 17, the wind at sea may reach level seven to eight. The gust may hit levels nine to 10. Each island may see level-six-to-seven winds and level-eight gusts. So, we recommend that small vessels operating near the island move back and get hoisted ashore as soon as possible," said Xing Jun, head of the Meteorological Observatory of Sansha City.
On Saturday, relevant departments of Hainan's Sansha City carried out thorough inspections of fishermen's settlements and construction areas, transferred 71 people to safe areas and anchored 133 vessels of various types.
The meteorological observatory of Guangdong also said strong winds and heavy rainfall will hit the province from Monday to Tuesday due to the typhoon, which could bring damage to coastal ports, railways, facilities and even crops.
Local railway departments will also adjust their train schedule based on changes in the typhoon.
AP