Thriving underground market for high-end chips in China after US export ban

“We continue to work with our customers in China to satisfy their planned or future purchases with alternative products and may seek licences where replacements aren’t sufficient.”

Vendors at electronics malls in the Huaqiangbei shopping street in tech hub Shenzhen were quick to tout locally made alternatives when asked about the A100.

Sellers told ST that users with the A100 run a high risk of being left without a warranty if there are any problems with the chips, adding that it is a safer bet to buy locally made alternatives.

But they conceded that the raw processing power of the local alternatives fall short of the A100’s, even though “many of our customers find them good enough”.

Impact of the chip war

With the US and China at loggerheads, the decades-old semiconductor industry is facing an upheaval.

Supply chains are being reconfigured: More of Apple’s latest iPhones are being made in India rather than China, while leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is building two fabrication plants in the US.

For decades, firms in the semiconductor sector have thrived because it is one of the most globalised industries, said the managing director of Chinese-owned Singapore firm Stats ChipPAC, Mr Chiou Lid Jian.

The industry has supply chains spread across the world, leveraging various countries’ strengths and purely governed by the laws of economics, said Mr Chiou. His firm provides advanced semiconductor packaging and test services.

“The chip war is changing this long-established paradigm. It will definitely cause major disruptions in the industry,” said Mr Chiou, who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years.

The US ratcheted up the rivalry last October by banning American firms from exporting tech used in producing advanced chips to China. In January, an agreement was reached for the Netherlands and Japan to join the effort.

In May, the Chinese authorities banned Micron Technology from key infrastructure projects, saying that products made by the US memory chip giant posed a national security risk.

This was followed by a decision in July to restrict the export of gallium and germanium, two metals used in semiconductor manufacturing.

There are few signs of easing competition between the two superpowers. Chinese Ambassador to the US Xie Feng told a US forum on Wednesday that Beijing will definitely respond if the US imposes more curbs on the chip sector.

Mr Walter Kuijpers, an advisory partner at KPMG in Singapore, said semiconductor capabilities are seen as more closely linked to national security and economic prosperity today, driving a trend towards nationalism.

The US Chips and Science Act was never meant to build a completely independent supply chain, said Mr Kuijpers, referring to a US$52 billion investment announced in August 2022 to boost US chip research and manufacturing.

He expects changes to supply chains to focus on protecting high-end technologies, while low-tech capabilities and low-cost components will continue to be sourced and manufactured through global supply chains.

China’s prospects

In the short term, China is unlikely to catch up in making the most advanced chips, said Mr Bert Hofman, director of the East Asian Institute in Singapore, pointing to the complexity of the mechanical and software tools involved.

For instance, ASML, which produces high-end lithography machines, has more than 5,000 companies in its supply chain, he noted. The Dutch company holds a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet lithography tools needed to make the most advanced chips.

He believes China will not be satisfied with making and using only lower-end chips, even though these are most important for its current industrial production.

“Access to high-end chips is important for numerous areas of research and development critical for the industries of the future that China wants to engage in, including AI, biochemicals and new materials.”

Nevertheless, few are betting against China, which has been making massive investments in this strategic industry.

Professor Joseph Liow of Nanyang Technological University said that US actions to restrict the export of chip technology – including by joining forces with allied countries – had catalysed Beijing’s efforts at self-sufficiency.

“The Chinese government is throwing everything and the kitchen sink at semiconductor development,” said Prof Liow, who is dean of the College of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences.

“No amount of money is too large… and at some point, breakthroughs are going to come.”

Lim Min Zhang

Additional reporting by Aw Cheng Wei

The Straits Times