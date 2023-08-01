11 dead and 27 missing in Beijing's heavy rainfall

Among the 11 deaths, four are from the western Mentougou district, four from the northern Changping district, two from the southwestern Fangshan district, and one from the Haidian district.

The one from Haidian is a firefighter who unfortunately died during rescue operations. Also, one government worker from Mentougou died during the inspection. The identities of the other casualties are still being verified, said the government.

Among the 27 missing, four are members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team who were conducting rescue operations in a village in Fangshan.

So far, this round of disasters in Beijing has affected 44,673 people in 13 districts and a total of 127,000 people have been relocated to safety. The economic losses caused by the disaster are still being calculated.

As of 6 am on Tuesday, the average precipitation in Beijing was 257.9 millimetres since Saturday, with the urban area averaging 235.1 mm, Mentougou district averaging 470.2 mm, and Fangshan averaging 414.6 mm, according to the government data on Tuesday.