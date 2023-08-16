Shanghai's oversaturated ride-sharing market squeezes drivers

"Because of the impact of three years of the pandemic, many companies and small enterprises may have gone bankrupt or gone out of business, so a lot of idle labour will enter the market. There has also been a sharp decline in the number of jobs. In fact, from the perspective of ride-hailing (jobs) itself, it has some advantages. First of all, it has a higher degree of freedom than other jobs),” said Wang Ke, an automotive and travel industry analyst at Analysys, a market research firm.

"Compared to a job where you need to clock in at work, you can pick up customers or just stop working for them whenever you want to stop... Second, online ride-hailing has a relatively low threshold for entry. That is, the experience and education requirements are comparatively lower," Wang added.

China has more than 300 ride-hailing apps, which accounted for more than 40% of total taxi trips last year, state media reported. But cities including Shanghai, Sanya and Changsha have suspended issuing new ride-hailing permits. At least four others have issued warnings of overcapacity, with some saying drivers get fewer than 10 orders a day as a result.

But even with fewer drivers, making a living in China is likely to become more difficult as China enters an era of much slower economic growth, economists say. More than 21% of Chinese youth were unemployed as of June. China's statistics bureau said on Tuesday it will stop releasing jobless youth data, drawing public ire.

Reuters