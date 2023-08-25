Chinese scientists synthesize sugar from carbon dioxide

The synthesis, which took more than two years to realize, was achieved by teams from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Tianjin Institute of Industrial Biotechnology and the academy’s Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics.

Their research was published last week in a paper in Chinese Science Bulletin, a multidisciplinary academic journal.

Sugar is a major source of energy for the human body and a key raw material for industrial fermentation, and it is mainly obtained by extracting it from crops such as sugar cane.

However, the traditional method of extraction is limited by the energy conversion efficiency of plant photosynthesis. Moreover, the process of extracting sugar has been affected by uncertain raw material supplies due to land degradation and shortages, ecosystem degradation and extreme weather and natural disasters caused by global warming.