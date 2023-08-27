Expo to reinforce China-Asean business ties

The expo will reinforce cooperation brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement and advance version 3.0 of the China-Asean Free Trade Area, the Ministry of Commerce said during a news conference in Beijing on Friday.

This year, the expo will attract nearly 1,700 companies from more than 40 countries to participate, with the international exhibition section accounting for over 30 % of the total exhibition area.

The exhibition scale of Asean has rebounded to the pre-Covid level. A group of Fortune Global 500 enterprises will participate in the exhibition, according to the local government of Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region.