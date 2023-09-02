Typhoon Saola hits coastal Guangdong

In Shenzhen, all departures from the city's international airport were cancelled and arrivals were redirected to nearby airports starting Friday noon.

The resumption of flights will depend on the progress of the typhoon and its impact on the area, said the airport.

Meanwhile, the city, which borders Hong Kong, closed major scenic spots and parks as the city upgraded its typhoon alert to red, the highest level of the four-tier warning system, after 2 p.m. on Friday, local authorities said.

Shenzhen has opened some of its indoor emergency shelters to those in need on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Authority, the structure across the Pearl River estuary was also closed beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday because of the strong gales and storms accompanying Saola.

In addition to the suspension of classes, production, construction and business operations, the cities of Huizhou and Shanwei have also temporarily closed their expressways, requiring residents and tourists to stay indoors to avoid any accidents on Friday. Huizhou and Shanwei were struck hard by storms and gales on Friday.

Xie Weijuan, a housewife in Huizhou, said the rain is so heavy that many residents dare not go out. "I can hear the roar of the gale outside," she said.

To brace for Saola, 27,214 fishing vessels have returned to shelters and 12,322 fishermen and offshore workers from ocean ranch fishing rafts have gone ashore as of Thursday, when Guangdong's flood control, drought relief and anti-typhoon headquarters upgraded its anti-typhoon emergency response to Level 1 from Level 3 on Thursday afternoon, local authorities said.

In Guangzhou, the operation of the Shiqi-Nansha Passenger Port section of Metro Line 4, plus all the bus services in the entire Nansha district, which is located at the mouth of the Pearl River, was suspended starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

Ferry service across Qiongzhou Strait linking the mainland to Hainan province will be suspended starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Zheng Caixiong and Wang Xu

China Daily

Asia News Network