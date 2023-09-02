Hong Kong grinds to near standstill as powerful Typhoon Saola passes

The strong winds also blew off business signs in the bustling streets of the Asian financial hub.

As of 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Friday) Saturday, 76 fallen trees were reported, and 12 cases of flooding were confirmed, according to the Hong Kong government's Information Services Department.

Both Hong Kong and Macau issued Signal 10, the highest storm-level warning in their systems. The Hong Kong Observatory recorded wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometres per hour in various locations.

Many workers stayed at home and students in various cities saw the start of their school year postponed to next week. Trading on Hong Kong’s stock market was suspended and hundreds of people were stranded at the airport after about 460 flights were cancelled in the key regional business and travel hub.

Most of Hong Kong and other parts of southern China ground to a near standstill Friday with classes and flights cancelled as powerful Typhoon Saola passed along the coast.

Rail authorities in mainland China halted all trains entering or leaving Guangdong province from Friday night to Saturday evening, state television CCTV reported.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a No. 10 hurricane signal, the highest warning under the city’s weather system. It was the first No. 10 warning since Super Typhoon Mangkhut hit Hong Kong in 2018.