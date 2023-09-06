Shanghai-based Japanese restaurant under fire for ‘anti-radiation’ meals

“Of course, the next step is to make a quick buck by pushing anti-radiation products,” one popular comment said.

Other netizens called into question the price of the set meal, which was pegged at 180 yuan (US$34), saying that they could easily cook the same items at home.

According to What’s on Weibo, Chinese media outlets, citing legal experts, reported that the menu could run into legal issues, suggesting that making false claims is against the law.

Following the controversy, the restaurant pulled the set meal from its menu, reported the Chinese news website.

It added that in China, many Japanese-style restaurant owners have looked at changing their theme, and name, or explicitly stating that their ingredients are not actually coming from Japan, among other negative consequences of the release of treated radioactive water.