Chinese battle against online fraud keeps gaining momentum

The ministry said that efforts will be intensified to enhance police cooperation in the fight against online fraud in northern Myanmar, which mainly targets Chinese citizens.

The ministry has mobilized public security departments in Yunnan province and other regions to push forward the crackdown on such crimes in response to the grim and complex online fraud situation in northern Myanmar.

As a result, the public security organs of Pu'er, Yunnan, have actively carried out border cooperation with law enforcement forces in Myanmar and provided them with information about the fraud groups and scammers in a timely manner.

As the 1,207 suspects were handed over on Wednesday, Myanmar's law enforcement departments also seized a large number of items such as computers, mobile phones, SIM cards and bank cards.

Further investigation of the suspects is underway, and those involved in fraud, illegal border crossing or other crimes will be severely punished, said an official from the ministry.