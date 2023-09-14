'Cloud planting' projects in China stop deserts from merging

The league, which is home to large areas of three major deserts — the Badain Jaran, the Tengger and the Ulan Buh — has long been plagued by desertification.

The encroaching sand threatened settlements near the Yellow River and the Helan Mountains, so in recent decades residents who refused to leave have tried a variety of methods to save their homes.

After Liu Hongyi graduated from Zhalantun Forestry College in Hulunbuir, Inner Mongolia, in 1986, the Alshaa League native began working at a sand control station near his home.

He quickly organized a team to undertake afforestation techniques including "cloud planting", a process that involves the use of aircraft loaded with tree and grass seeds which are sown from the air over land in need of greening.

The method allows seeds to be sown in remote mountainous regions, sandy areas or places that are difficult to reach with conventional land vehicles.

Cloud planting is usually conducted at the edge of deserts where vegetation covers less than 5 % of the land. The aim is that trees should grow rapidly and their roots will provide protection by anchoring the sand.

To aid the seeds' survival, the process usually occurs in June and July, when there is more rain, Liu said. He added that the usual mix is 500 grams of seeds per 0.067 hectares because the scant water resources are unable to support higher volumes. "Despite initial theories that areas with annual precipitation of less than 200 millimetres were unsuitable for this technique, forestry experts and workers in the league persevered with their experiments," he said.