Armed robber arrested for luxury watch heist in Hong Kong is 10 years old

Sources said he wielded a hammer during the heist.

A 10-year-old boy in Hong Kong was arrested on Wednesday for armed robbery after he and two older boys allegedly made off with 20 luxury watches worth HK$ 3.7 million (US$472,711) on Monday, reported Hong Kong news outlet The Standard.

His accomplices are not much older. One of them is 14 and the other is 19.

According to The Standard, the 10-year-old and 14-year-old were wearing their school uniform when they walked into the VIP Station store along Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui district.

Together with the 19-year-old, they allegedly used a butcher’s knife and a sledgehammer and smashed display cases in the store, before making off with the watches in 30 seconds, Superintendent Alan Chung Nga-lun of the Kowloon West regional crime unit said.

A female employee of the store suffered minor injuries on her hand and was taken to the hospital, The Standard reported.