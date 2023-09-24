Trucks depart Xinjiang for Russia on trial of new highway

Extending from Urumqi to Novosibirsk and running through western Mongolia, the 2,253-kilometer route has opened up a new path for goods from the Asian market to enter Russia and paved the way for the development of Eurasian road transport, said Vladimir Molchanov, director of the Russian Motor Transport Agency, at the launch ceremony.

Geographically close to each other, the three countries are important players in Northeast Asia and the route is the second such highway connecting them.