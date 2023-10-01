China's outbound tourism sees robust recovery during 'golden week' holiday

Wang Shihua from Taiyuan, the capital of North China's Shanxi province, has joined the wave of tourists during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, lasting from Sept 29 to Oct 6.

After spending the Mid-Autumn Festival, a traditional Chinese festival usually marked by reunions which fell on Friday this year, at home, he flew to Thailand together with his family. During their six-day trip, Wang plans to visit popular attractions including the Grand Palace, as well as savour Thai massage and local cuisine.

"I visited Thailand several years ago, and the experience left me with great memories. Now that my city has opened direct flights to Thailand, I have got to visit it again," Wang said.

China's outbound tourism during the National Day "golden week" holiday has shown a "blowout" growth. According to data from China's leading travel platforms, including Trip.com Group and Fliggy, orders for overseas trips during the eight-day holiday surged nearly 20 times compared with the same period last year.