China's holiday traveling spree a boon for global tourism

China is expected to see an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, a roughly threefold increase year-on-year, according to the National Immigration Administration forecast on Wednesday.

As Chinese tourists are embracing "revenge holidays" with enthusiasm, it seems that some destination countries will anticipate an unprecedented resurgence in tourism.

Warm welcome

When some 341 visitors from Shanghai landed at Suvarnabhumi Airport on September 25, they were greeted with flowers and applause by Thailand's new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other senior officials.

"This marks a promising first day for Thailand as we welcome Chinese tourists under the new visa-free entry policy," Srettha said at the airport's welcoming ceremony.

Srettha noted that ensuring tourist safety is their top priority, right from the moment visitors set foot in the country until they depart with a memorable experience.

To achieve this, several staff from the tourism police department are present at the airport, using Mandarin to introduce and assist tourists in downloading an app, all as part of their ongoing efforts to enhance safety and ensure a seamless travel experience in Thailand.

Many countries have rolled out policies ahead of the holiday this year to welcome more tourists. Australia, for example, recommenced the visa process for Chinese group travellers, according to an official statement.

Tourism Australia, the Australian government agency responsible for attracting international visitors to Australia, greeted the first Chinese tour group that arrived in the country on Friday.

China was the most valuable inbound traveller market for the Australian visitor economy prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the office of Australia's minister for trade and tourism said in a media release on Monday, adding that Australia is ready and excited to welcome back Chinese group tours.

According to research conducted by VisitBritain, flight bookings from China to Britain are currently at 43 % of 2019 levels

"I can tell you that the Australian tourism industry has been waiting for this moment," said Phillipa Harrison, Tourism Australia's managing director.

Golden opportunities

For many countries around the world, Chinese tourists are an increasingly important driver of growth and the surge in travels during the National Day holiday could translate into a much-needed economic boost for host countries, presenting golden opportunities for local tourism, hospitality, and retail sectors.

A special week hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government kicked off on Thursday for the first time in four years and will last through October 6. The city government, in particular, expects a high number of Chinese tourists to visit the country during this year's six-day Chuseok holiday, a traditional mid-autumn harvest festival in South Korea.

To welcome and entertain more Chinese tourists, the city government collaborated with Chinese credit card company UnionPay to offer special discount coupons at department stores, duty-free shops and convenience stores in Seoul.

"The city government hopes the welcome week, resuming after four years, will help revive tourism in Seoul," said Kim Young-hwan, director-general of the Tourism and Sports Bureau at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

The holiday is also expected to give Britain-bound tourism a boost as the latest figures show flight bookings have increased to almost half of pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, the country's tourism chief told Xinhua.

Patricia Yates, chief executive officer of VisitBritain, the official tourism website of Britain, said that China was an important inbound visitor market for her country.

According to research conducted by VisitBritain, flight bookings from China to Britain are currently at 43 % of 2019 levels. This compares with January of this year, when bookings were just 6 % of 2019 levels.

"We can see recovery in scheduled direct international airline capacity between China and the UK as 2023 continues. Airline seat capacity from China to the UK first met 2019 levels in August and is set to exceed that by 6 % in September," said a spokesperson for VisitBritain.

Xinhua

China Daily

Asia News Network