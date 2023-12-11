China's NEVs sales account for over 64% of global total

The congress is being held in Haikou, the capital of south China's island province of Hainan, from Dec 7 to 9.

Li Jun, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, believes there is still a growth space of about 200 million vehicles in China's auto market

The sales of NEVs in China constitute 29.8 per cent of the country's total new car sales. As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the cumulative global sales of NEVs are approximately 37.7 million units, with China accounting for about 60 %.