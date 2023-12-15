China seeks fraud gang leaders in Myanmar, offers rewards

The Public Security Ministry announced on Sunday that police are urging the suspects, all members of organized crime families, to surrender and face justice. Rewards ranging from 100,000 yuan ($13,700) to 500,000 yuan are available to individuals providing crucial information and assistance in their apprehension.

The statement highlights the severity of the situation, stating that these "family criminal gangs" have engaged in widespread and long-term telecom fraud schemes targeting Chinese citizens. They are accused of openly carrying arms to shield their illegal activities, inflicting significant financial losses and generating public outrage.

This operation follows the November 2023 issuance of arrest warrants and rewards for four leaders of a separate family-led gang headed by Ming Xuechang. In a coordinated effort with Myanmar authorities, Ming committed suicide before his arrest, while the remaining three were apprehended and are facing legal proceedings.