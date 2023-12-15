China seeks fraud gang leaders in Myanmar, offers rewards
Chinese authorities have issued arrest warrants and offered substantial rewards for the capture of 10 key figures leading telecom fraud rings operating in the Kokang region of Myanmar's Shan State.
The Public Security Ministry announced on Sunday that police are urging the suspects, all members of organized crime families, to surrender and face justice. Rewards ranging from 100,000 yuan ($13,700) to 500,000 yuan are available to individuals providing crucial information and assistance in their apprehension.
The statement highlights the severity of the situation, stating that these "family criminal gangs" have engaged in widespread and long-term telecom fraud schemes targeting Chinese citizens. They are accused of openly carrying arms to shield their illegal activities, inflicting significant financial losses and generating public outrage.
This operation follows the November 2023 issuance of arrest warrants and rewards for four leaders of a separate family-led gang headed by Ming Xuechang. In a coordinated effort with Myanmar authorities, Ming committed suicide before his arrest, while the remaining three were apprehended and are facing legal proceedings.
The newly targeted suspects are suspected of operating three separate family-based fraud rings, led by Bai Suocheng, Wei Huairen, and Liu Zhengxiang, as well as an additional group led by Xu Laofa. Evidence gathered by police in Liaoning, Fujian, and Chongqing indicates that these gangs have been defrauding Chinese citizens for a significant period and engaging in grave violent crimes, including murder, assault, and kidnapping.
Among the 10 suspects, eight are male and two are female. Six of them have registered addresses within Chinese cities.
The details of the individual warrants include:
Dalian Public Security Bureau (Liaoning):
• Bai Suocheng: 74, former chairman of the Kokang region.
• Bai Yingcang (aka Li Yunchen): 31, captain of Kokang's militia brigade, deputy director of the economic development bureau, and chairman of the Cangsheng Sci-tech Park.
• Bai Yinglan (aka Li Mengna): 43, chairman of the Xinbaili group.
Quanzhou Public Security Bureau (Fujian):
• Wei Huairen: 65, chairman of the 1006 border battalion supervision committee.
• Wei Qingsong (aka Yang Song): 41, member of the 1006 border battalion supervision committee.
Wei Rong (aka Chen Rong): 35, chairwoman of Hengli Group in the Kokang region.
Longyan Public Security Bureau (Fujian):
• Liu Zhengxiang: 60, director of Kokang's Urban Development Bureau and chairman of Fulilai Group.
• Liu Jiguang (aka Li Huaguang): 30, director of Kokang's Health Bureau and executive director of Fulilai Group.
• Liu Zhengmao: 41, general manager of Fulilai Group.
Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau:
• Xu Faqi (aka Xu Laofa): 52, township head in the Kokang region.
Yang Zekun
China Daily
Asia News Network