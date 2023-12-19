China earthquake: 111 dead in Gansu, Qinghai

Search and rescue operations were underway in Gansu province and neighbouring Qinghai province. The earthquake left more than 230 people injured, damaged houses and roads, and knocked out power and communication lines, according to the media reports.

State broadcaster CCTV said that 100 people died in the province of Gansu and another 11 in the neighbouring province of Qinghai in the quake, which struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles) just before midnight on Monday.

The quake struck in Gansu’s Jishishan county, about 5 kilometres (3 miles) from the provincial boundary with Qinghai. The epicentre was about 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) southwest of Beijing, the Chinese capital.