BYD expected to equal Tesla's global sales
BYD's Q3 global EV shipments, excluding Denza, closely rival Tesla's, both capturing 17% of the total pure electric vehicle market, according to recent data from Counterpoint. Financial news provider CLS reported this on Tuesday.
Data showed that, in the third quarter of 2023, Tesla delivered a total of more than 435,000 vehicles, and BYD delivered 431,600 pure electric vehicles, only about 3,500 vehicles lower than Tesla - almost flat.
However, Tesla's deliveries in the third quarter fell by 6.7% quarter-on-quarter, while BYD's deliveries of pure electric models increased by 22.5% quarter-on-quarter. According to this trend, even though Tesla's deliveries rose in China in October and November after the Model 3 replacement, BYD is still expected to surpass Tesla in the fourth quarter and become the global pure electricity sales champion.
In terms of vehicle models, the most popular vehicles in the world are Tesla Model Y and Model 3, and BYD Yuan Plus, Dolphin and Seagull.
Sun Chi
China Daily
Asia News Network
Counterpoint analyst Soumen Mandal said China still accounts for 58% of the global pure electric vehicle market, compared with 12 per cent of the United States, and Germany is the third-largest pure electric vehicle market.