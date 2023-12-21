BYD expected to equal Tesla's global sales

Data showed that, in the third quarter of 2023, Tesla delivered a total of more than 435,000 vehicles, and BYD delivered 431,600 pure electric vehicles, only about 3,500 vehicles lower than Tesla - almost flat.

However, Tesla's deliveries in the third quarter fell by 6.7% quarter-on-quarter, while BYD's deliveries of pure electric models increased by 22.5% quarter-on-quarter. According to this trend, even though Tesla's deliveries rose in China in October and November after the Model 3 replacement, BYD is still expected to surpass Tesla in the fourth quarter and become the global pure electricity sales champion.