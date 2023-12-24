China bans export of rare earth processing technology, citing national security

The move to protect its rare earth technology comes as Europe and the US scramble to wean themselves off rare earths from China, which accounts for nearly 90 per cent of global refined output.

Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets for use in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines and electronics.

China has mastered the solvent extraction process to refine the strategic minerals, which Western rare earth companies have struggled to deploy due to technical complexities and pollution concerns.

It is not clear to what extent the technology is actually being exported. China has discouraged its export since 2007, said a rare earths analyst, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the topic.

“Other countries like the US, Japan and France all have the separation technology but China has the top efficiency and cost advantage,” he said.

Currently, China separates 99.9 per cent of global heavy rare earths, such as dysprosium, which is used in permanent magnet motors for EVs according to consultancy Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

Most of the Western processing capacity being installed is for “light” rare earths such as neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr).

“Most likely, the impact of this ban will be in greater difficulty in getting heavy rare earth separation capacity online outside of China,” said Mr Daan De Jonge at BMI.

“You can have all the PrNd separated in Europe or the US as you want, but if you’re still relying on dysprosium from China, you’re still very exposed to geopolitical shocks.”

