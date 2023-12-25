China's first domestically made large cruise ship starts trial voyage

China's first domestically made large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, set sail on a trial voyage from the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on Sunday, setting the stage for its official inaugural voyage, which is slated for the first day of January.

The ship will sail on another trial voyage with passengers on board before the Jan 1 journey.

Yang Guobing, chairman of CSSC (China State Shipbuilding Corp) Cruise Technology Development Co and its subsidiary, Adora Cruises, said the maiden voyage is an important drill a cruise vessel undertakes before commercial operations begin.

According to Yang, a large cruise ship was the only high-value vessel that Chinese shipbuilders had not built until now, and the operation of the vessel will make China the only country in the world to have mastered the technology for building aircraft carriers, large liquefied natural gas carriers and large cruise ships.