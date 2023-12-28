Chinese authorities set new policy course to navigate 2024 economy

EXPANDING DOMESTIC DEMAND

The national fiscal work conference also focused on implementing another key decision of the Central Economic Work Conference, namely expanding domestic demand while tapping consumption potential and expanding effective investment.

In this regard, the fiscal conference called for efforts including advancing the national unified market, leveraging the additional government bonds effectively and consolidating the fundamentals of foreign trade and foreign investment.

In a similar vein, another meeting on national development and reform work also emphasized the effective usage of the additional 1 trillion yuan (about $140.84 billion) of government bonds, government investment within the central budget plan and local government special bonds.

The Ministry of Commerce, on the other hand, concentrated on pushing consumption from post-pandemic recovery mode to broader expansion, promoting the replacement of old consumer goods with new ones, and easing market access in service industries such as telecommunications and healthcare, among other moves.

"China is characterized by a high savings ratio, but the high savings will transform into consumption and investment once the social expectations improve," said Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs.

For the above reason, Han is upbeat about the country's future consumption and investment prospects. "There is huge potential investment demand for new infrastructure and coordinated regional development, among other fields," he said.

