Bangkok PM2.5 exceeds safe limit in two districts on January 5

MONDAY, JANUARY 05, 2026

Bangkok PM2.5 averaged 26.4 µg/m³ at 7.00am on Monday, January 5. Pathum Wan and Chatuchak exceeded the 37.5 standard.

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across the capital at 7.00am on Monday, January 5, with two districts exceeding the standard and entering the orange category, described as “starting to affect health”.

The citywide PM2.5 average was 26.4 µg/m³, below the standard level of 37.5 µg/m³. However, Pathum Wan and Chatuchak recorded readings above the standard.

Highest PM2.5 readings (top 10 districts)

  • Pathum Wan: 40.3 µg/m³ (orange level)
  • Chatuchak: 37.9 µg/m³ (orange level)
  • Sathon: 34.5 µg/m³
  • Khlong Sam Wa: 33.8 µg/m³
  • Prawet: 32.8 µg/m³
  • Bang Rak: 32.5 µg/m³
  • Lat Krabang: 31.9 µg/m³
  • Min Buri: 31.4 µg/m³
  • Bang Sue: 30.7 µg/m³
  • Ratchathewi: 30.2 µg/m³

Other reported readings included 29.8 µg/m³ at Her Majesty the Queen’s 60th Anniversary Garden in Lat Krabang, and 29.4 µg/m³ in Khan Na Yao.

Area ranges and overall conditions

  • North Bangkok: 23.9–37.9 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 24.9–33.8 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 20.8–30.2 µg/m³ (good)
  • South Bangkok: 20.9–40.3 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • North Thonburi: 19.6–28.8 µg/m³ (good)
  • South Thonburi: 20.6–27.8 µg/m³ (good)

The centre said PM2.5 levels were trending higher overall, with air quality assessed as moderate.

Health advice (orange level: starting to affect health)

  • General public: Wear protective equipment such as a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
     
  • At-risk groups: Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
