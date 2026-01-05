Bangkok PM2.5 exceeds safe limit in two districts on January 5

Bangkok’s Air Quality Information Centre reported PM2.5 conditions across the capital at 7.00am on Monday, January 5, with two districts exceeding the standard and entering the orange category, described as “starting to affect health”.

The citywide PM2.5 average was 26.4 µg/m³, below the standard level of 37.5 µg/m³. However, Pathum Wan and Chatuchak recorded readings above the standard.