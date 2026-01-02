Bangkok’s PM2.5 rises above standard, orange-level alert citywide

FRIDAY, JANUARY 02, 2026

Widespread PM2.5 exceedances were recorded across Bangkok, with several central districts seeing the highest concentrations and health warnings issued for both the public and at-risk groups.

  • Bangkok has issued a citywide orange-level alert due to high levels of PM2.5 air pollution.
  • The average PM2.5 reading across the city was 48.2 µg/m³, which is above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³.
  • The current air quality is categorized as "starting to affect health," with the Pathum Wan district recording the highest pollution level at 72.8 µg/m³.
  • Residents are advised to wear PM2.5 masks when outdoors and limit strenuous activities, especially at-risk groups.

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported an orange-level air-quality situation across Bangkok at 7am on Friday (January 2) with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exceeding the city standard in many areas.

The citywide average PM2.5 reading was 48.2 µg/m³, above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, placing overall air quality in the category of “starting to affect health.”

Highest PM2.5 readings by district

  1. Pathum Wan: 72.8 µg/m³
  2. Bang Rak: 67.6 µg/m³
  3. Sathon: 64.1 µg/m³
  4. Chatuchak: 61.7 µg/m³
  5. Bang Sue: 58.4 µg/m³
  6. Samphanthawong: 56.4 µg/m³
  7. Bang Khun Thian: 53.4 µg/m³
  8. Khlong Sam Wa: 53.0 µg/m³
  9. Khlong Toei: 52.7 µg/m³
  10. Bang Phlat: 52.1 µg/m³
  11. Bangkok Noi: 51.9 µg/m³
  12. Bang Kho Laem: 51.9 µg/m³

Air quality across six Bangkok zones

  1. North Bangkok: 40.0–61.7 µg/m³
  2. East Bangkok: 37.8–53.0 µg/m³
  3. Central Bangkok: 38.4–56.4 µg/m³
  4. South Bangkok: 38.9–72.8 µg/m³
  5. North Thon Buri: 42.2–52.1 µg/m³
  6. South Thon Buri: 44.2–53.4 µg/m³

The centre said PM2.5 levels were expected to ease, but overall air quality remained at a level beginning to affect health.

Health advice for orange-level air quality

General public

  • Wear protection such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

  • Wear protection such as a PM2.5 mask whenever outdoors.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities or exercise.
  • Follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.
