Bangkok’s PM2.5 rises above standard, orange-level alert citywide

The Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre reported an orange-level air-quality situation across Bangkok at 7am on Friday (January 2) with fine particulate matter (PM2.5) exceeding the city standard in many areas.

The citywide average PM2.5 reading was 48.2 µg/m³, above the standard of 37.5 µg/m³, placing overall air quality in the category of “starting to affect health.”

Highest PM2.5 readings by district