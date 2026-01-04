Bangkok PM2.5 hits orange level, residents urged to take precautions

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has edged up, with PM2.5 levels reaching the orange category, which may affect health, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.
The centre reported on Sunday (January 4) at 7am an average PM2.5 reading across Bangkok of 25.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the national benchmark of 37.5 µg/m³. However, some districts recorded higher concentrations.
The centre said dust levels were likely to increase, with overall air quality remaining moderate.
General public
Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.
At-risk groups
Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.