Bangkok PM2.5 hits orange level, residents urged to take precautions

SUNDAY, JANUARY 04, 2026

Fine dust readings are trending higher across capital, with several districts reporting moderate-to-unhealthy air quality.

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has edged up, with PM2.5 levels reaching the orange category, which may affect health, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.

The centre reported on Sunday (January 4) at 7am an average PM2.5 reading across Bangkok of 25.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the national benchmark of 37.5 µg/m³. However, some districts recorded higher concentrations.

Highest PM2.5 readings in Bangkok

  1. Pathum Wan: 38.8 µg/m³
  2. Chatuchak: 36.5 µg/m³
  3. Sathon: 34.6 µg/m³
  4. Ratchathewi: 31.2 µg/m³
  5. Khlong Sam Wa: 30.7 µg/m³
  6. Prawet: 30.7 µg/m³
  7. Lat Krabang: 30.4 µg/m³
  8. Bang Sue: 30.1 µg/m³
  9. Phra Khanong: 30.0 µg/m³
  10. Bang Rak: 29.3 µg/m³
  11. Nong Khaem: 29.3 µg/m³
  12. Thawi Watthana: 28.6 µg/m³

Area overview (PM2.5 ranges)

  • North Bangkok: 25–36.5 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • East Bangkok: 21.1–30.7 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • Central Bangkok: 19.1–31.2 µg/m³ (good)
  • South Bangkok: 20.3–38.8 µg/m³ (moderate)
  • North Thon Buri: 20.5–28.6 µg/m³ (good)
  • South Thon Buri: 21.2–29.3 µg/m³ (good)

The centre said dust levels were likely to increase, with overall air quality remaining moderate.

Health advice

General public

Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, limit time spent on strenuous outdoor activities, and watch for symptoms such as coughing, breathing difficulty, or eye irritation.

At-risk groups

Wear a PM2.5 mask when outdoors, avoid strenuous outdoor activities, follow medical advice, and seek medical attention promptly if symptoms occur.

