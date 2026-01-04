Bangkok PM2.5 hits orange level, residents urged to take precautions

Bangkok’s fine dust pollution has edged up, with PM2.5 levels reaching the orange category, which may affect health, according to the Bangkok Air Quality Information Centre.

The centre reported on Sunday (January 4) at 7am an average PM2.5 reading across Bangkok of 25.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), below the national benchmark of 37.5 µg/m³. However, some districts recorded higher concentrations.