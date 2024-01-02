Regulating low-speed EVs for road safety

For a long, there were loopholes in the regulatory mechanism of such vehicles. Most of these vehicles are of lower safety standards, making them vulnerable to accidents.

To make matters worse, because of ambiguities in the regulatory mechanism, many users of such vehicles simply drive them on the road without applying for registration. That means the law enforcement departments have little means to regulate these vehicles when they break traffic rules. These vehicles were even exempted from paying parking fees.

In 2022 alone, such vehicles were involved in 131 fatal accidents in Beijing, claiming 138 lives.