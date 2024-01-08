US-China Youth Ping-Pong Exchange is held in Beijing

"When there are so many disagreements between the US and China, we have to find those places where we agree, and people-to-people exchange is absolutely such a field," Mull said.

During their meeting in San Francisco in November, President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden reiterated the importance of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries. Xi told Biden that China hoped to welcome 50,000 young people from the US over the next five years for exchange and study programs.

"We are building these people-to-people relations following in the footsteps of Biden and Xi," said Misa Layne, from the University of Virginia. As the daughter of a US diplomat, Layne was born in Beijing but, after leaving with her family in 2010 at the age of 5, had not had a chance to return to China until now.

Layne said she didn't know too much about the history of Ping-Pong Diplomacy before going on the exchange trip. "It's been an enlightening experience, and I hope to influence my UVA peers to start coming to China more for future exchanges."

Aljerjawi said he was the only one in the delegation who had no previous ties to China since he doesn't speak Chinese or know anyone in the country.

However, being passionate about table tennis, Aljerjawi applied for the program without hesitation, even though his friends had tried to make him think twice, given the tensions between the US and China.

"I told them we cannot make a judgment until we go. And I'm open to the new experience of being in such a beautiful place with ancient culture and buildings," he said.

It has turned out that not knowing the Chinese language hasn't been a problem for Aljerjawi, because he has the language of table tennis to bond with others.

"I think sports in general is a language on its own. But the unique thing about ping-pong is that it quite literally brings people to the table," he said.

Mo Jingxi

China Daily

Asia News Network