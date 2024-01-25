Is Chinese New Year celebrated by a quarter of the world's population?

In Malaysia, it was reported that 22.4% of the country's population celebrates Chinese New Year. That adds up to almost 7.4 million Malaysians who take part in the festivities.

Globally, the Chinese New Year or the Lunar New Year is celebrated all across Asia. It is also prominent beyond Asia, especially in Australia, Canada, Mauritius, New Zealand, Peru, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as various European countries.