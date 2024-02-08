Taiwan stops new group trips to China amid tourism, air route spat

Post-Covid-19 pandemic, China has largely resumed permission for its nationals to visit a host of popular tourist destinations including Japan, but has yet to add Taiwan back on its approved list amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Taipei.

China regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Taiwan had planned to resume group tours for Taiwanese to China from March 1, after they were suspended during the pandemic, and the tourism authority said tours already organised from that date to May 31 could go ahead.