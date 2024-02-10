Thai nationals can visit Hainan for up to 30 days without requiring a visa

Starting from Friday, citizens from dozens of countries will be allowed to enter Hainan visa-free for purposes such as business, visiting, family reunions, medical treatment, exhibitions, and sports competitions for a stay of up to 30 days, the administration said in an online announcement. However, work and study are not included.

These countries include Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Monaco, and Belarus, according to the announcement.