Thai nationals can visit Hainan for up to 30 days without requiring a visa
The reasons for applying for visa-free entry to China's Hainan province have been expanded for nationals of several countries, China's National Immigration Administration announced on Friday.
Starting from Friday, citizens from dozens of countries will be allowed to enter Hainan visa-free for purposes such as business, visiting, family reunions, medical treatment, exhibitions, and sports competitions for a stay of up to 30 days, the administration said in an online announcement. However, work and study are not included.
These countries include Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Italy, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ireland, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Albania, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brunei, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Monaco, and Belarus, according to the announcement.
The entry and exit ports will include all the ports open to the outside world established by the country in Hainan province, and the activities will be limited to the administrative area of the province.
The calculation of the stay period will begin on the day after entry at midnight. The previous policy allowing visa-free entry for tourism purposes for nationals of the aforementioned countries for 30 days will continue to be valid, the administration said in the announcement.
A spokesperson for the administration said the expansion of reasons for applying for visa-free entry for nationals of these countries to Hainan is a new measure to further support the reform and opening-up of the province and facilitate the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port.
Looking ahead, the administration will continue to focus on the new requirements and trends of China's high-level opening-up, continuously deepen the reform and innovation of immigration policies, and fully serve to promote high-level opening-up and high-quality development, the spokesperson said.