Robotaxis get green light for airport run in China

Chen Zhuo, general manager of Baidu's self-driving business unit, said the company is concentrating on expanding its commercial robotaxi fleet.

Chen said Baidu's fully autonomous vehicles are currently operating in several cities including Beijing, Chongqing, Wuhan in Hubei province and Shenzhen in Guangdong province. The company plans to expand its fleet size and operation area, and build the world's largest fully driverless ride-hailing zone, he added.

Baidu's Apollo Go service has accumulated more than 4.1 million ride orders as of Sept 30. In the third quarter of last year, Apollo Go provided 821,000 rides, up 73% year-on-year.

It has obtained more than 5,000 autonomous driving patents, with the total testing mileage of its self-driving vehicles exceeding 90 million kilometres.

A report released by global consultancy IHS Markit said the market size of China's self-driving taxi services is expected to surpass 1.3 trillion yuan ($180.6 billion) by 2030, accounting for 60 % of the ride-hailing market nationwide.

China has introduced a series of policies to promote the development and commercialization of self-driving technology in recent years.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the country supports the commercial application of Level 3 and above autonomous driving systems. Level 3, or L3, means conditional automation, which allows a vehicle to drive by itself without human override under certain conditions.

Lyu Jinghong, an analyst of intelligent mobility at research company BloombergNEF, said the permits to operate robotaxi services between Daxing International Airport and Yizhuang will further boost the testing and application scenarios of self-driving cars, especially on routes between transportation hubs and urban roads.

According to Bloomberg NEF's Electric Vehicle Outlook, China will operate the world's largest robotaxi fleet with about 12 million self-driving vehicles by 2040, followed by the United States with around 7 million such vehicles.

Fan Feifei

China Daily

Asia News Network