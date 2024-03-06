China aims to create over 12 million new jobs

According to the Government Work Report delivered on Tuesday, 12.44 million people landed jobs in urban areas in 2023 and the average surveyed unemployment rate in urban areas stayed at around 5.2 per cent.

This year, the government aims to create over 12 million new jobs in urban areas and keep the urban surveyed unemployment rate at around 5.5 per cent. These two targets are similar to those set last year.

Employment is a key contributor to people's livelihood and well-being, so the government will consider the job promotion work a priority and leverage fiscal, tax, financial and other policies to stabilize the job market, the report said.

Also, the government will strengthen support to help college graduates land jobs, as this group's population is expected to reach a record high of over 11.7 million this year.