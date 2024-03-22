Hong Kong keeps fourth spot in global financial centre rankings

Since 2007, the joint ranking by the British and mainland think tanks has been released in March and September every year. The latest index is based on a global online questionnaire and uses 145 instrumental factors provided by third parties including the World Bank, The Economist Intelligence Unit, the OECD and the United Nations.

The factors are grouped into five areas — business environment, human capital, infrastructure, financial sector development and reputation.

Financial centres in the Asia-Pacific region showed strong performance, with four of the world’s top 10 coming from the region, according to the latest report. Among the top 15 financial centres in the region, only two cities saw their rankings drop.

Singapore overtook Hong Kong to become Asia’s top financial centre in 2022.

To restore Hong Kong’s allure, the city has been acting on multiple fronts, from opening up its virtual asset sector and proceeding with its offshore renminbi business, to wooing super-rich families. The latest figures from a Deloitte study showed Hong Kong hosted 2,703 single-family offices as of the end of last year, with 885 of them managing at least $100 million in assets.

Separately, Hong Kong ranked ninth among the most attractive regions for doing business over the next five years, while Singapore has retained its top spot, according to the latest business environment rankings by the Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group. Last year the SAR ranked in seventh place.

Liu Yifan

China Daily

Asia News Network