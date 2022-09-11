Prince Harry join William on Windsor walkabout as King Charles greets dignitaries

The two sons of King Charles, once so close after the death of their mother Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997, have fallen out in recent years after Harry and Meghan gave up their royal titles to move to the United States.

The couple had been in Britain on a brief visit when the queen, Britain's longest reigning monarch, died on Thursday.

Like other senior members of the royal family, Harry rushed to be by the queen's side as she deteriorated at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A spokesperson for the heir to the throne said William had extended an invitation for the Windsor walk.

A royal source described it as an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family. They emerged from the same car, all wearing black.

The two couples did not interact much during the 40-minute walkabout near one of the queen's favourite English homes, as they stopped to read messages left among the flowers and shake hands and chat with the thousands of people lining the Long Walk.

Royal observers had been looking for signs of a detente amid the pomp and ceremony of a period of national mourning and Elizabeth's state funeral.