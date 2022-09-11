Hotel where Princess Elizabeth became Queen pays homage to the late monarch

That month, Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the late Prince Philip, had begun a Commonwealth tour with a visit to the east African county, after being seen off by her parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret at London's Heathrow airport on January 31.

When the news broke the princess was staying at the Treetop Lodge located at the Aberdare National Park in Kenya.

The lodge although closed due to COVID still holds her passing to heart because her stay put the establishment on the world map.

Today they have a suite named after the Queen and Amos Ndegwa a guide at the lodge whose grandfather built the original structure was in mourning.

"It is very sad when we heard the news that she has passed on because she left a big legacy in this hotel because most of the tourists who normally visit here in Africa don't complete their journey without coming to Treetops and seeing where Queen has seated and normally always want to see the Queen's room because it still exists, and it's like a monument," said Ndegwa.