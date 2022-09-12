Royal wardrobe: a look at Queen Elizabeth's unique fashion style

Brightly coloured outfits with matching hats and umbrella trim, black pumps and her omnipresent handbag became staples for the monarch, who died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday (September 8) aged 96.

"She has developed her own consistent signature style," said Elizabeth Holmes, author of "HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style", ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

"She has the same shape hat, the same silhouette of coat, those fantastic block black heels, her three strands of pearls. But then also within those guardrails, she has a lot of fun with fashion... The queen is famous for her block colours."

Those colours have ranged from canary yellow and bright green for the weddings of her grandsons Princes William and Harry to purple and pink for the horse racing at Ascot. She had chosen red, bright blue and orange on official visits.

"There's a tremendous amount of thought put into the queen's wardrobe and it's so important because when she steps out of the car, everybody looks at what she's wearing. Everybody wants to see the queen," Holmes said.

At the start of her reign 70 years ago, Elizabeth's outfits were made by royal designers Hardy Amies and Norman Hartnell, who created her wedding and coronation gowns. In her later years, personal assistant, adviser and curator Angela Kelly planned her wardrobe.