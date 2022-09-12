Abbey was important to Queen, says Dean of Westminster
In 1947 Westminster Abbey staged the wedding of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. Six years later she was crowned there and on September 19 her funeral will be held in the same building in central London.
On Sunday the Dean of Westminster, David Hoyle said the Queen had discussed with him the abbey's significance to her.
Hoyle recalled an audience he had with the Queen when she talked about her memories of the Abbey.
"There is a particular relationship between this building and our Queen. This is the place where she was married in 1947, this is of course the place of coronation," Hoyle said.
"This building, and its long history, this is the church of coronation, this is the place where Nations and Commonwealth gather, so we're stepping into the role we're supposed to play. And I, all my colleagues in the Abbey, all of us share this sense of privilege and responsibility,"
Reuters