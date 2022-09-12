King Charles promises to follow example set by his mother
King Charles told parliament on Monday he was "resolved faithfully to follow" the example set by his mother, Queen Elizabeth, addressing lawmakers and peers in what he described as the "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy."
New Britain's King Charles III arrived at the Palace of Westminster with and Queen Consort Camilla for his first visit to parliament as monarch.
At a ceremony in Westminster Hall, the oldest building on the parliamentary estate, Charles used his address to the upper and lower houses of parliament to pay tribute to his mother and to pledge to uphold the principle of constitutional government.
"While very young, Her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people and to maintain the precious principles of constitutional government which lie at the heart of our nation. This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion," he told the assembled lawmakers and peers.
"She set an example of selfless duty which, with God's help and your counsels, I am resolved faithfully to follow."
The queen died at home on Thursday, triggering a period of national mourning when tens of thousands of Britons are expected to pay tribute to her.
The ceremony at Westminster Hall, when the speakers of the House of Lords and House of Commons offered their sympathies to the new king, Charles also paid tribute to parliament as "the living and breathing instrument of our democracy."
"As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us, and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions, to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves with a such personal commitment for the betterment of us all."
The members of parliament sang “God Save the King” to Charles in Westminster Hall before the King departed for Edinburgh for the arrival of his mother’s coffin to the St Giles cathedral.
Charles left Westminster to fly to Edinburgh to join his siblings in a solemn procession as the coffin is taken to St Giles cathedral.
Charles, 73, automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms including Australia, Canada, Jamaica, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea, following the death of Queen Elizabeth.