The Queen's corgis to live with Prince Andrew and ex wife
According to British media reports on Monday Prince Andrew and his ex wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will look after the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, following her passing.
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, was well known for her lifelong interest in animals and sports.
She was accompanied for most of her reign by her corgi dogs, which earned a reputation for snapping at the heels of royal retainers, and were descended from the dog called Susan she received as an 18th birthday gift from her parents.