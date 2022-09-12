background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SUNDAY, October 09, 2022
nationthailand
The Queen's corgis to live with Prince Andrew and ex wife

The Queen's corgis to live with Prince Andrew and ex wife

MONDAY, September 12, 2022

According to British media reports on Monday Prince Andrew and his ex wife Sarah, Duchess of York, will look after the late Queen Elizabeth’s corgis, following her passing.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, who died peacefully at her home in Scotland on Thursday, was well known for her lifelong interest in animals and sports.

 

She was accompanied for most of her reign by her corgi dogs, which earned a reputation for snapping at the heels of royal retainers, and were descended from the dog called Susan she received as an 18th birthday gift from her parents.

TAGS
Prince AndrewBritishmediaQueenQueen Elizabeth IIUK Queen ElizabethBritain's Queen ElizabethDog
RELATED