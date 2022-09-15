Mourners view the coffin of late Queen Elizabeth

People from all walks of life, from young and old, including police officers and babies being carried by their parents stopped by the coffin to bow their heads, while others wiped away tears.

Many people waited for hours for a chance to see the Queen's flag-draped coffin, which was in the centre of parliament's Westminster Hall on a purple catafalque positioned on a red platform.

It was topped with the Imperial State Crown placed on a cushion, alongside a wreath of flowers.

Government officials said they could not put a precise figure on how many would want to file past the queen's coffin, but around 750,000 people were expected. At 1645 GMT, the government said the queue was around 2.6 miles long.

There will be a constant stream of mourners, 24 hours a day, during the four days of lying in the state that lasts until the morning of the funeral.

The queen, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died on September 8 aged 96 and has sat on the throne for over 70 years.

Her coffin was brought to Westminster Hall earlier on Wednesday from Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, his sons Princes William and Harry and other senior royals joined a solemn procession taking Queen Elizabeth's coffin as the late monarch made her final journey from Buckingham Palace.