Being the new Princess of Wales - a look at Kate in her new role

Born Catherine Middleton, the eldest of three children of middle-class, self-made entrepreneurs is now the Princess of Wales, a title last held by William's late mother Diana whose celebrity power and charity work eclipsed the royals around her.

Kate, by contrast, has kept a lower profile, fulfilling an increasingly busy diary of royal engagements quietly and without controversy while also earning a reputation as a global fashion icon who regularly graces the front pages of glossy magazines.

Comparisons with Diana, whose oval sapphire and diamond engagement ring Kate now wears, will be inevitable, but commentators, aides and William himself say she will not try to emulate her famous predecessor.

"I think that now that Catherine has the same title that Diana had, Princess of Wales, there'll be all kinds of comparisons. It's a different age, a different time...I think Catherine will do her own thing," said royal biographer, Andrew Morton.

"Both, of course, were beautiful and are beautiful, glamourous women. Both were and are women that are aware of their position and how they can use their position to affect change for the causes that they espouse. You've seen that with Catherine and early learning, saw it with Diana and AIDS and landmines," he added.

Her combination of glamour and hard graft has contributed to the popularity of the 40-year-old, who, along with William, is now regarded by Britons as the modern face of the 1,000-year-old institution that thrived for decades under the late queen.