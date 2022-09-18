Bidens arrive in London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The White House said earlier this week that the royal invitation to the funeral, which takes place on Monday at Westminster Abbey, was for the Bidens only.

The queen died on Sept. 8 after a 70-year reign, sparking grief and mourning across the United Kingdom and around the world.

She had met multiple U.S. presidents, including, in more recent years, Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. She met 13 of the last 14 American presidents, all except Lyndon Johnson and starting with Harry Truman in 1951 when she was still a princess.

The Bidens joined the queen for tea in June 2021. Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, rather than meeting in London on Sunday, her office said on Saturday.

On Sunday the Bidens are scheduled to pay respects to the late sovereign, whose coffin is lying in Westminster Hall. Afterwards, they will sign an official condolence book before attending a reception hosted by King Charles.

The state funeral on Monday is to be attended by nearly 100 presidents and heads of government.