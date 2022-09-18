The Queen's eight grandchildren together in silent vigil for 'dearest grannie'

The two sons of King Charles, attired in uniforms of officers of the Household Cavalry - the British Army's most senior regiments -, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in Westminster Hall.

William and Harry were joined by their six cousins, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who earlier paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch calling her "dearest grannie." The Queen died on September 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands, aged 96.

"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world," said the sisters, daughters of Prince Andrew. "You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever. For now dear grannie, all we want to say is thank you."

Also, standing vigils were Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall - children of Princess Anne - and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, children of Prince Edward.

Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for long hours in a queue stretching along the River Thames, waiting to file past the coffin and honour the queen - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.