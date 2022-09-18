The Queen's eight grandchildren together in silent vigil for 'dearest grannie'
Princes William and Harry stood vigil at either end of the coffin of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth on Saturday, heads bowed as a line of mourners streamed past the late monarch's lying-in-state.
The two sons of King Charles, attired in uniforms of officers of the Household Cavalry - the British Army's most senior regiments -, stood in silence at a 15-minute vigil in Westminster Hall.
William and Harry were joined by their six cousins, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who earlier paid tribute to Britain's longest-reigning monarch calling her "dearest grannie." The Queen died on September 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands, aged 96.
"You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world," said the sisters, daughters of Prince Andrew. "You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever. For now dear grannie, all we want to say is thank you."
Also, standing vigils were Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall - children of Princess Anne - and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, children of Prince Edward.
Hundreds of thousands of people have lined up for long hours in a queue stretching along the River Thames, waiting to file past the coffin and honour the queen - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.
Her coffin will lie in state until early Monday. It will then be borne through London in a state funeral before being finally interred in a private service at Windsor Castle.
Mourners in London described seeing the Queen’s grandchildren stand vigil at her coffin as “overwhelming”.
Thousands of people stood in lines over six miles long, to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth who died on Sept. 8 aged 96.
Nicola Standen said seeing the queen’s family united in grief and “supporting each other” was very special.
“Actually, the whole experience was really overwhelming and it was just, where we’ve queued all day, well since the early hours of this morning, and we were so lucky to actually experience seeing them all there respecting their grandmother, and actually it was a really memorable experience, that we have experienced as a family, I don’t think I’m going to forget it. It was lovely to see them all together united because that’s what family is about, isn't it, we are all together, united together in grief, and supporting each other, so how lovely was it to just see that, so it was a very special moment, we were really lucky,” she said.
Reuters