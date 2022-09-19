'Final farewell' - British newspapers reflect ahead of Queen's funeral

"God Bless" read the headline in the Sun newspaper and "Final Farewell" read the headline in The Times, both showing a previously unseen portrait of the Queen released by Buckingham Palace on the eve of her funeral.

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe will gather later on Monday at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry.

At 6.30 a.m. (0530 GMT), an official lying-in-state period ends after four days in which hundreds of thousands have queued to file past the casket of Britain's longest-reigning monarch at London's historic Westminster Hall.

They, like many across the globe including U.S. President Joe Biden, had wanted to pay tribute to the 96-year-old who had spent seven decades on the British throne.

"You were fortunate to have had her for 70 years," Biden said, "We all were."

Shortly before 11 a.m., the oak coffin, covered in the Royal Standard flag with the Imperial State Crown on top, will be placed on a gun carriage and pulled by naval personnel to Westminster Abbey for her funeral.