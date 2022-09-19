Royal fans camp out for the Queen's procession to Windsor Castle

Having secured their front-row seats, they put up chairs, rolled out sleeping bags and even settled down to read the newspaper.

"Why would you not be here? This is not just a once in a lifetime, it's once in everybody's lifetime," said Wendy Dunford, a nurse from Farnborough who was getting ready to spend the night outdoors with her family.

The queen's death, aged 96, at her Scottish castle on September 8 has prompted a national outpouring of emotion, drawing huge crowds with thousands queuing to join sometimes-sombre, sometimes-celebratory gatherings for a monarch who spent seven decades on the throne.

The funeral will begin at 1100 (1000 GMT) at Westminster Abbey in London before the queen is taken to be buried at Windsor Castle.

The state hearse will convey the coffin to the castle where there will be a further procession before a service at the castle's St George's Chapel.