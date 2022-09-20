‘We sent her victorious’: UK newspapers bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II

The Times showed soldiers from the Queen’s Company carrying the coffin into Westminster Abbey topped with the headline “Go forth upon thy journey”.

The Daily Mail’s souvenir edition titled “Her final journey” carried a photo of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin being lowered into the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

“…until we meet again” said the Daily Mirror’s tribute edition, over a cropped photo of the soldiers carrying the crown-and-rose adorned coffin into the black recesses of Westminster.

The Guardian also focused on the coffin against a black background, declaring “The final farewell”.

The Sun devoted its cover pages to the solemn pageantry under the headline “We sent her victorious”. Appearing over an image of the coffin being lowered into St George’s Chapel were two headlines: “God bless the Queen” and “God save the King”.

The Metro played up a photo of the carriage carrying the coffin with a short and simple headline: “The Queen’s state funeral”.

The Financial Times ran an image of the coffin being carried into Westminster Abbey with the tribute “People of living service are rare in any walk of life. Leaders of loving service are still rarer” – a quote from the Archbishop of Canterbury’s funeral sermon.

The Daily Star’s front page pictured the funeral procession with a cropped photo of Queen Elizabeth II and her late husband Prince Philip. “Side by side, together, forever” was the headline.