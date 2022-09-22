Prisoners of war released in Ukraine after major surprise swap

The swap included 10 foreigners and the commanders who led a prolonged Ukrainian defence of Mariupol earlier this year.

Various prisoners were seen walking free in a location given as Chernihiv.

Saudi Arabia brokered an arrangement whereby the 10 foreigners were flown to Saudi Arabia.

The mediation involved Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has maintained close ties with Putin.

The freed prisoners were American, British, Croatian, Moroccan and Swedish nationals, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a plane carrying the prisoners landed in the kingdom.

The timing and magnitude of the swap came as a surprise, given that Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a partial troop mobilisation earlier in the day in an apparent escalation of the conflict that began in February.

Pro-Russian separatists had also said last month that the Mariupol commanders would go on trial.